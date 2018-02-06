Profile: AIG Life's CEO Adam Winslow

Fiona Murphy sits down with AIG Life CEO Adam Winslow to discuss the insurer's growth plans.

FM: We've seen a lot of change from AIG in critical illness with the likes of Key 3 so can you tell me about your thinking in that and what we can expect next in terms of innovation?

AW: We are an agile, innovative company but it's always helpful to have some proof to back up statements like that, so Key 3 was an innovation for us.

I don't just see [innovation] as about products; it could be about the platform used, it could be about systems, it could be about pricing or it could be sales and marketing, collateral and support.

With Key 3, we noticed there was a market decline in CI numbers and we carried out customer research and found that cost and complexity were a few reasons for that.

I think there is a market for the fully-comprehensive CI products, the 23-definition, ABI plus policy, but the average man or woman in the street is going to really struggle to navigate those; and post-RDR, they are not going to get the advice or the access to a financial adviser.

Navigating and understanding critical illness plans and then affording them is going to be another great challenge.

Why did we build a Key 3 product? Circa 80% of CI claims relate to three definitions - heart attack, cancer and stroke.

I know there's a level of detail that sits behind the headlines, but you can't pick up a paper without seeing heart attack, cancer and stroke mentioned in some way shape or form.

FM: What was the intermediary reaction and who is your typical intermediary client here?

AW: We were very happy to deploy in the advised intermediary space, but it was designed more around the telephony and partnership space, i.e. the part of the market that doesn't get access to the independent financial advice that an IFA would provide.

Yet they have the same needs as the people who do have access to that advice, so why not do something?

I think we've seen good results. We haven't seen cannibalisation of our comprehensive product; we've seen new distributors selling that to customers; and we've seen great feedback in our partnership channel.

FM How successful has Key 3 been with younger people? You markeed the product renters when it first launched.

AW One of the tag lines we used was, you might not have the property exposure or the mortgage exposure, but you could be renting and have dependency such as a partner.

The reasons for driving CI are every bit as pertinent in that generation as they are with the 45-year-old-plusses who have got their foot on the property ladder.

The average customer is in their late-30s to early-40s; they are a little bit older than we predicted. If you'd have asked me a year ago, I might have said the average customer's age was 35. It's in that sweet spot of people who won't buy the fully comprehensive product because they don't understand it, can't get access to the support to help them navigate it, and even if they could do all of those things, can't afford it.

FM The other development was a revamp of the low start product. Could there be confusion between that and Key 3?

AW: The affordability of the comprehensive product, again, when you're in your 35 to 45, you've got kids, you've just got a mortgage, so a product that starts up to 30% cheaper and escalates is better than a product which starts higher at a certain point and stays flat.

And if you say that the average policy duration is somewhere between four and ten years, what happens 20 years hence is almost irrelevant actually, because it's not going to be on the books anyway.

Also we have really tried to innovate in terms of our sales and marketing, such as the Spencer family [campaign]. Some of the intermediaries that we work with sell a lot of protection and they are really expert, and some sell less and still need some help.

Whilst they probably would never say, ‘I want some help' , if we can give them real customer stories and circumstances that help them, then it helps us bring to life the customer interest in the stories in a way that hopefully gets them thinking and helps them explain it to their own customers.

The stories we tell humanise protection rather than just have it as statistics and facts.

We did have some criticism from [advisers saying we shouldn't be talking about the death of a child. This is a really tough story but you [can't shy away from that reality.]

FM: What else can we expect to see?

You'll see some product innovation - we launched a new Over 50's Life Plan and a low cost level term Instant Life Insurance plan, both new offerings for advisers

Just last week we introduced our new comprehensive income protection for advisers and you'll see us look again atvery simple and straightforward immediate decision Life Insurance products to meet the needs of customers of all ages.

You'll see us look again at some of our core products and issue some product refreshes. We're investing a lot in our IT in the coming year, so we will be replacing our underwriting system, workflow and claims systems. There are a number of systems that are coming towards the end of their life as we will be 10 years old next year.

There is a regular cycle of investment to ensure the things that we've been known for - easy to do business with, simple, paperless, high rates of straight-through processing, signature-free, online - that we continue to ensure there's some clear blue water between ourselves and the competition. And the way we're rebuilding our technology allows us, then, to be a lot more flexible around the future.

Who knows what's coming down the track, but I think that you need to have a very flexible infrastructure because the pace of technological evolution is just exponentially increasing rather than, somehow, plateauing

Another innovation is impaired life underwriting, we've launched some changes recently. What happens if you do have chronic conditions, we will look very heavily at that part of the market.

We'll also continue to look in the international high net worth space, you'll see us launching solutions in business protection .

And finally, we will continue to grow partnerships, we're out there hunting for new partners.

FM: Obviously AIG Life was Ageas Protect - what is the relationship between parent company AIG and AIG Life as a subsidiary?

AW I think we've been very lucky. The things that were USPs in the business such as technology, systems, people, a degree of functional independence, are still USPs. It hasn't been a case of a large parent company sitting on us and squashing us.

AIG has been an incredibly supportive parent. And when you look at where we are now, we have a solvency capital ratio over 200%, in 2016 we made 18.7 million, we were still loss-making up to and including 2014; 2015 was the first year of profit; from 2016, we made 18.7 million on 41 million of sales. This year, we're going to grow in double digits, so we'll be somewhere between 20% and 25% up, year on year.

The bottom line will continue to grow. Product profitability is good and we're incredibly well capitalised. So the fundamental underpinnings of the business, are in an incredibly good place to position us for further growth. And that's our challenge. Our challenge is growing to scale.

We're not a start-up anymore. I want to become a relevant and important player in the UK protection market.

I think Ageas Protect made the right call in selling the business to AIG. I'm very pleased they did because I think we are a good owner of the business, and they made the right call in selling it.

We are seeing consolidation of the market such as Aviva and Friends Life and in the pensions and investment markets - you're seeing people move to the asset-light model where you've got Standard Life, Aberdeen, you've got Pru and M&G coming together in the vertical integration.

FM The other thing that interests me is new entrants into the market. What impact will that have?

AW One of the reasons we're investing in our systems and technology platform is precisely so we can compete with new entrants. And people come, people go in this market - look at Canada Life and Scottish Widows entering the market.

And they're all composites; I think one of the advantages we have is we're a pure protection provider, so I don't have to have a debate with colleagues who run accumulation on investments or colleagues who run retirement or colleagues who run general insurance. I have that debate with my team and my shareholders and stakeholders. When I talk to people I say ‘we have to be good at protection, it's all we do'.

FM What's on your radar in terms of industry trends?

We've got the IDD, we've got GDPR, we've got Brexit and what that might do to the housing market and in turn what that might do to the mortgage market.

You've got the interest rate rise and you've got new competitors and they're offering flexible commission.

And you've got Solvency II, the new acts of capital yields, how that affects your balance sheet and in turn your SCR, and in turn your ability to find new business strains etc.

I previously talked about the wave of [insurer consolidation], if the pound is devalued, does that leave foreign buyers like AIG actually advantaged in the local market? There have been more [overseas] firms buying UK businesses than UK businesses buying UK businesses in the recent past.

All of those things are on our mind and we have an emerging threat radar and emerging opportunities radar.

And finally, I would like to see the market to embrace EGPRs and e-AMRAs as this will help improve the speed of each customer journey and improve underwriting outcomes.