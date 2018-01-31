Big Ideas Competition: Meet Styliff Tech

COVER Magazine sits down for a flat white with the Styliff boys, the tech start-up winners of last year's Big Ideas Competition.

In between making Spotify playlists, throwing club nights and looking like - as one judge amusingly remarked last year - members of One Direction, Charlie Regis and Lucas Poelman, alongside CEO Grega Trobec, run an impressively successful tech start-up company, Styliff Tech.

Initially designed to take body mass index (BMI) readings for the fashion industry, the Styliff app first appeared on COVER's horizon as a wildcard entry to Big Ideas Competition, before immediately winning over the judges with their slick, cutting-edge technology idea.

Formed in 2014 and more typically aligned to Silicon Valley than the protection industry, Styliff is these days made up of its three founders and six developers, with two offices - one in London, the other in Slovenia.

They've also developed Actiff, an active app that rewards participants with trendy sportswear rewards from cool affiliate brands; a proposition that will no doubt play into the hands of life and health insurers looking to connect with the younger generation by adding some extra verve to their offering.

We sat down with Charlie, Lucas and Grega to discuss life before, during and after our Big Ideas Competition (in association with RGAx), which returns on Wednesday 28 March (less than a month left to enter)…

How did you two [Lucas and Charlie] meet?

Charlie: "Lucas and I were junior professional tennis players and we became European Tennis Doubles Champions for Loughborough University, we have been partners ever since."

How and when did the idea for Styliff come about?

Grega: "In 2014, I had the idea to build a virtual fitting recommendation for fashion to reduce return rates.

"Lucas found out about this venture while in Brazil, and he quit his corporate job to come join Styliff - later on he brought Charlie on board."

In a nutshell - how does the Actiff app work?

Charlie: "Actiff is a platform that reward's people for leading their own active lifestyle.

"How it works is that when you are in range of your activity zone (gyms, sports clubs, outdoor activities etc.), users earn activity coins through our location-based tracking.

"Activity coins are used in the reward store, where we have over 50 fashion and sportswear brands."

Lucas: "We believe this is the best way to make people more active; to encourage people to become active in their own way, with activities they like to do and reward them in a seamless way.

"Rather than forcing them to do more steps."

How much was protection - if at all - part of your initial business strategy and how difficult have you found the transition into the area?

Lucas: "We stumbled into insurance when we realised clothing was a great source of obesity-related data in Silicon Valley.

"This has clear health insurance application, but entering the industry was almost like being the last one to arrive at some fancy party and everyone immediately notices how underdressed you are.

"We definitely stood out, I partly blame Charlie's quiff to be honest."

Charlie: "We were fortunate that competitions such as the Big Ideas Completion exist; it offered us opportunity to present our concept and overcome the obstacles when entering the insurance market."

Why is the Styliff technnology so easily transferrable to the protection industry from your perspective?

Grega: "Styliff's formula is appealing and transferable to any industry due to creative design thinking and a slick user experience, which maximises the purpose and potential of any app.



"This design thinking is all about customer engagement, this made Styliff stand out in the insurance industry, whose biggest challenge is to become more consumer-friendly.

"Similarly, we used our design thinking in the back-end analytics for Actiff to enable the insurer to positively engage with their customer with the message ‘just go lead your life, and if you are doing the right thing, we will reward you'."

Lucas: "As opposed to forcing them to do an extra 3000 steps outside their routine, that is just great if you love running or like walking from A to B.

"What about the rest of the activities and people in this mass consumer market?

"The people who love to play tennis, swimming, football or climbing?

"Maybe I'm into hot yoga, Pilates, dancing."

Charlie: "This opportunity to get everyone more active in the right way has won over one insurer in particular who we are unable to disclose at this time."

Please tell us a little about your relationship with RGAx - how it works and what assistance you've received so far, other than a cash prize?

Charlie: "RGAx have been great to us, they offer us great insights and guidance into the insurance industry.

"Not only that, they offer access to the vast network to test out our products and receive feedback.

"We definitely wouldn't have been able to successfully pivot without them."

What have you gained from winning the Big Ideas Competition?

Lucas: "Receiving market insights from RGA has been a real luxury for us.

"They encouraged us to expand our clothing-to-health risk beyond uniforms into a fashion offering to reach its full potential.

"At the same time, we understood the value in getting people more physically active so we married the two concepts to create Actiff.

"Now we are the first to understand the relationship between certain active lifestyles and weight-loss trends.

"A major insight into lifestyle choices for health insurance."

What's next for Styliff, where do you see it all going?

Lucas: "We are focusing on the insurance and corporate market for now.

"Later on we want Actiff to become the main activity marketplace that is driven activity rewards, our activity coin even has block chain application.

"While we wait on the insurance industry, we've created Styliff tech to fund our business venture.

"For the past four years we have built mobile and web apps for some large companies and start-ups.

"We have put together a fantastic development team in Slovenia and people really like the style and design thinking of our apps.

"Now things are even progressing with insurance, so we really believe this is going to be a great year for us".

