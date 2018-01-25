Fit for Work: the undeniable truth

Why did Fit for Work really fail? What now for SME's? And how can intermediaries help? By Carl Laidler, director of screening programmes at Health Shield Wellbeing gives his view.

The government's recently abandoned Fit for Work (FFW) referral service, although well intentioned, had arguably had its day before it'd even got started. That's the real issue.

The need amongst small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) was — and still is — very much apparent, as they simply don't have the internal resource to deal with long-term sickness absence.

But the launch of FFW, just three years ago, failed to take in the employer evolution that was very much underway at the time: namely a shift from reactive management of sickness absence to a more proactive effort around employee engagement and prevention initiatives.

Various industry commentators have attempted to explain the reasons for the demise of the FFW referral service, which closed on 15 December 2017. (Note the FFW online and phone services will still offer generic health and work advice ranging from a skills shortage of Occupational Health (OH) professionals and a lack of GP backing to tax incentives and marketing support.)

Whilst all of these reasons are valid, the real crux of the matter is the fact that it was designed as a reactive service.

Employees go off sick for four weeks or more, the service then — and only then — kicks in. Assuming employers and GPs think to use it.

After four weeks of absence, FFW would then case-manage the employee for up to 12 weeks and, once their issues had been identified via an OH assessment, potential solutions were incorporated into a Return to Work plan that was agreed by the employee and then shared with the employer and GP.

Although GPs were initially seen as the main market for the service, it soon became apparent that an employer referral service was much more in demand.

Employers have a vested interest in making referrals after all. Nevertheless, only a small number of employers were using FFW. A sickness absence survey1 published in 2016 by Jelf and EEF, the manufacturers' organisation, reported that 78% of respondents were aware of FFW but only 6% had used it.

Tax incentives for all

It also found that 77% of respondents were unaware of the £500 tax exemption. FFW offered free OH assessments, advice on workplace interventions and signposting to relevant services. The cost of any treatment recommended by the service fell to the employer to foot, although there was no obligation to do so, and the employee would be exempt from P11D liability on the first £500. If the treatment were above that level, the rest of the charge would be taxable. Although a relatively small amount for medical treatment or rehabilitation therapy, it was bound to act as an incentive for some SME employers.

What was relatively less known was that that tax exemption didn't just apply to FFW. It's also relevant to recommendations from any OH service in order to help an employee return to work after a period of absence due to ill-health or injury2.

What now for SMEs?

The latest Business Population Estimates 2017 from The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy3 helps to highlight the size of the potential market for OH services.

Small businesses accounted for 99.3% of all private sector businesses at the start of 2017 and 99.9% were SMEs.

The number of employing businesses increased by 41,000 (+3%) since 2016. Total employments in SMEs was 16.1 million; 60% of all private sector employment in the UK.

It's unlikely that many, or any, of these companies will have a dedicated in-house HR professional to keep on top of long-term absence. OH related issues for SMEs are also likely to be sporadic so even if someone is responsible for absence, knowledge of when, if or how to refer to FFW's services would have been lacking.

Fortunately, there are online services out there, akin to FFW, from private providers that provide tailored OH advice, support and signposting. And they don't cost a penny.

To ensure these services are at the forefront of employers' minds when they're needed, they're supported by monthly employer updates — by way of a reminder — including news and advice on things like statutory issues and good practice.

Intermediaries — particularly those that specialise in private medical insurance — are signing SME clients up to these free services for two key reasons. Their clients need the service. And it helps build long-term relationships.

Front-end first

But how do employers ensure a proactive approach? The key is to focus on wellbeing from day one of an individual's employment, not just when they take sick leave.

This isn't as onerous as it may sound. The same online OH services may also provide a range of OH assessment questionnaires from as little as £1 per employee (with a minimum £100pa spend per employer). These can include a focus on areas such as display screen equipment, home-worker, driver medicals, night workers etc.

There's no onus on the employee to complete these. But by actively providing such questionnaires to relevant employees on an annual basis, employers are helping to fulfill their Duty of Care responsibilities.

Ultimately, it's down to the employee to tell the employer about any health or wellbeing issues they might face. It's good practice for the employer to proactively provide the means to do this, complementing their legal obligation to ensure a safe working environment.

As companies increasingly come under the microscope for the way they treat employees in sickness and in health — thanks largely to the popularity of recruitment sites such as Glassdoor — it makes sense to put in place some of these simple measures now, especially considering the government fallback options become more limited.

