Industry response: mental illness suffers refused access to life insurance

People with a history of mental health issues are being rejected life insurance, The Guardian reported over the weekend. COVER Magazine investigates further...

Despite all the proactive discussions about mental wellness within the protection world, the issue reared its head shrouded in controversy over the weekend, after an exclusive report by The Guardian detailed examples of individuals with a track record of mental illness being refused life insurance - one of which was allegedly a 7/7 survivor.

On a human level, the story brought the role of insurance within society back into the public eye at a time when mental health is currently one of the nation's most widely discussed issues.

With a recent King's Fund report highlighting that despite multi-billion pound pledges to reach parity with physical health services in 2013, an equal level of support for mental health sufferers within the NHS is still way off.

On one hand, changing attitudes and awareness around these issues are bringing them out into the open, more people are speaking about mental health problems and seeking help where needed - culturally the stigma is (gradually) being lifted (we hope).

As a result the recorded rate of mental illness is going up, while depression and anxiety levels rise too as the NHS struggles to cope with increasing demand.

One step forwards, two steps back

Naturally alarm bells ring when a story breaks suggesting that life insurers are somehow discriminating against people with mental illness; it feels like a blow to the public perception of a protection industry which has come leaps and bounds towards shifting its services to fit society's needs - rather than just underwriting and paying claims - in recent years.

So how far is The Guardian piece a true reflection of life insurers and their treatment of mental health today, where can we learn from it and was anything overlooked?

Drawing upon the government's green paper Improving Lives as an example of how insurers have a role to play in providing protection to society's most vulnerable, Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical & industry affairs manager for Scottish Widows, told us the ball is in the industry's court when it comes to addressing the changing needs of its policy holders.

"As an industry we have to recognise the customer should be at the very heart of what we do, but I think we have to take a long, hard look at the customer views that we have," said Johnny. "We as an industry need to respond to that; we now need to build engagement with the customer, build trust and look at the issues they have in accessing appropriate advice and accessing insurance as well."

Managing risks

With mental health illness on the rise, how do life insurers fairly offer coverage while meeting the evolving needs of society without opening themselves up to unmanageable risk?

In response to The Guardian story, a spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers, said: "The industry is fully committed to helping people secure peace of mind and it is very rare that insurers refuse someone insurance.

"Cases like this, where people have been refused cover, are far from the norm.

"Insurers do offer cover to those with mental health conditions, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, every day."

Fair but not consistent

Mental health conditions are wide-ranging, often difficult to quantify or define, and often spurred on by the onset of serious physical health issues, however currently they tend to be treated by life insurers in the same way that underwriters deal with physical health conditions.

"The process by which decisions are made and guidelines are written is consistent for every medical condition whether physical or mental health (or as so often a combination of the two)," said Andrew Wibberley, director of Alea Risk (who voices his response to The Guardian story in full HERE).

"In all cases guidelines are developed by medical officers and underwriters based on large analysis of global medical data and insurance claims," he added.

"These are considered in the context of and applied to the insurance population."

While a correlation between poor mental and physical health can broadly be drawn from data available, Wibberley believes managing mental and physical health risks consistently may not be the most suitable solution when offering life policies.

"Mental health is different in many key ways when considering the application for life insurance," he added, citing the sensitivity of the application process, while also bringing attention to the danger of confusing requirements to Treat Customers Fairly with applying the same rules to everybody.

Shifting variables

The key issue is that every case of mental illness is different and deciding on appropriate cover for an individual naturally relies on medical evidence that is far less cut-and-dry than it usually is for physical health - a broken arm is far easier to measure than the extent of someone's depression, for example.

According to Emma Thomson, head of customer care at LifeSearch, while advisors do offer cover to people with a history of mental illness, there are certain areas that need to be taken into account when doing so.

"It's true some applicants with a history of mental illness may be refused life insurance, or receive loadings and exclusions, but most people will still be able to get cover if they speak to a specialist protection adviser," she said.

"Clients will typically be asked about the diagnosis of their condition, symptoms, treatment, time off work and any suicide attempts - and the key reason why insurers have concerns about mental health, particularly applicants who may have attempted suicide in the past, is that most insurers will pay out for suicide after a year of a policy being in force."

Sensitive underwriting

The overriding issue is that each individual case balances on a unique set of variables.

Obviously some situations carry more risk than others and the parameters are often difficult to define, so ultimately what's required is sensitivity towards the application process when talking about life insurance to people who suffer from mental health issues.

"Given the differences in questions asked and underwriting approach, we always recommend people speak to a protection specialist adviser to find the best cover for their situation," Thomson concluded.

