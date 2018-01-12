Intermediary reaction: Aviva UKI withdrawal from IPMI market

Intermediaries 'shocked and disappointed' after Aviva UKI pull out of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) market because it is no longer considered central to Aviva's core business.

Aviva UK's decision to withdraw from the international private medical insurance (IPMI) market, after striking a deal with Aetna International for its business, has surprised many in the industry, leaving intermediaries - in particular - scratching their heads.

According to Aviva, the move will allow it to become more competitive closer to home.

It said: "Withdrawing from the IPMI market, where we have a small presence, will allow us to concentrate on the significant domestic UK health insurance market where we are growing our health and wellbeing solutions for our customers and have the opportunity to achieve a market leading position,"

Aetna, meanwhile, believes it is in an ideal position to take on the business.

"This is very much in line with our business strategy to deliver comprehensive health care benefits worldwide," said David Healy, CEO EMEA for Aetna International.

"Our scale, expertise, customer service infrastructure and technological focus in IPMI allow us to make a significant contribution to improving people's health and the quality of care they receive."

According to Jon Carpenter, managing director of Morgan Price and a founding member of Association of International Medical Insurance Providers (AIMIP), the announcement came out of the blue.

"Put it this way, we expected there to be some further consolidation in the market this year, but this wasn't one of them," he said.

"The market is still reeling from the reaction, we have heard from brokers in the Middle East who were shocked and disappointed."

The move will allow Aviva to offload its IPMI, which is separate from its other international medical and health insurance, to allow itself to grow its domestic operations.

However there are some question marks surrounding how smooth the transferal of IPMI business to Aetna is likely to be.

"It's one thing if you're doing that with business from yourself to yourself, but another thing entirely when you're moving a whole book of business from one major insurer to another major insurer who's actually a competitor," said Carpenter.

"So a lot of the brokers who have supported that product in the past may not be overly happy about where the business is supposed to be going.

"If they had wanted to place it there, they would have placed it there in the first place," he added.

Aviva, meanwhile, insisted that Aetna's international business model is similar enough to deal with the transition, which will allow existing customers to authorise a renewal quote based on anonymous data.

Common Sense

According to Stuart Scullion, executive chairman of AMII, the move makes sense from both Aviva and Aetna's point of view.

"Aetna are our only international members of AMII and they are looking to run the book off when it comes to renewals," said Scullion.

"Aetna specialise in that area, therefore there is absolute common sense in that."

Additionally, the provision of cover for UK customers abroad can be difficult for various reasons, he pointed out.

"If you can't achieve critical mass and sustainable business volumes, you struggle in a number of areas as there are fixed costs to run an IPMI operation," he said.

With Aviva sitting as third largest UK player in the domestic PMI market, it is thought the withdrawal from IPMI will allow it to be more competitive locally.

Scullion pointed out that the removal of IPMI would rid the burden of building a comprehensive network of hospitals and clinics internationally, as well as the challenges of understanding the demands of local legislation.

Uncertainty over Brexit is likely to also have played a part in the decision to focus on domestic business, and Carpenter argued that while many European insurers are looking outside of Europe rather than inwards, for Aviva it fits their business model.

"It's a great shame because Aviva is a strong brand worldwide," he said.

"But if their focus is on the UK market - and it always has been - then that's their decision and that's why they are doing it," he said.

Fresh opportunities

While it is disappointing for some to see a major UK player leave the IPMI market, the shift will offer opportunities for others active in the marketplace.

"For the market, the rest of us will just carry on," said Carpenter, managing director of Morgan Price.

"We see it as an opportunity, Aetna see it as opportunity because they've taken on the business and others will see it as an opportunity too."

According to James Dwyer, international medical insurance specialist for Health Cover Global (part of Premier Choice Group), there are plenty of IPMI insurers with enough expertise within the marketplace to overcome the various hurdles posed by regulators worldwide.

"In the international market we're lucky to have so many opportunities, I speak to about 15 insurers every time I quote a client," he said.

"It's good to have the option to go to so many insurers who have different views on things - you might find an insurer looks at a country and its regulation in a certain way, while another looks at it differently."

According to Dwyer, it is difficult for insurers to capture a broad understanding of regulation across multiple territories unless they are truly dedicated to IPMI, so this can pose challenges to insurers mainly focused locally.

That may have also played a part in Aviva's decision to withdraw.