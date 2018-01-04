Why your corporate clients should have an alcohol, drug and substance misuse policy

New Year, new you? Thankfully, come the New Year, most of us put the festive season excesses behind us, but for others its a bigger challenge, writes Dr Yousef Habbab.

Many try to turn over a new leaf to live more healthily - witness, for example, the 5 million Britons who took part in Alcohol Concern's Dry January in 2017. [1]

But, for others, alcohol, drug or substance misuse is a bigger challenge. And, for their employers, it can mean more sickness absence, increased staff turnover and lost productivity.

In short, it's a big issue. And one that presents advisers with an excellent opportunity to show their corporate clients their mettle by demonstrating they understand the risks and know how introducing an alcohol, drug and substance misuse policy can help to manage them.

Indeed, having such a policy in place should be an essential part of any employer's strategy for protecting workplace health and safety.

But first, back to basics. What do we mean by misuse? We mean drinking alcoholic beverages or taking illegal, prescribed or over the counter drugs (when not for a medical condition) or other substances such as solvents so that it interferes with the user's health, social functioning and/or conduct and capability, for example, at work. Misuse can be intermittent or ongoing.

Counting the cost

One thing is clear. Drink and drug problems cost employers money - 41% of HR professionals polled by the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development said that alcohol was an important cause of absence and lost productivity in their organisation; for drug misuse, the figure was 34%. [2]

A 2012 Home Office report estimated lost productivity due to alcohol was costing employers around £7.3bn a year. [3] Public Health England estimates 167,000 working years in England were lost due to alcohol in 2015, accounting for 16% of the total. [4]

A report by Cardiff University researchers for the Health and Safety Executive on illegal drug use in the UK workforce found that 13% of the workers they surveyed said they'd used illicit drugs use in the previous year - this ranged from 3% of over-50s to 29% of under-30s. [5]

The appliance of compliance

One of the best reasons for having an alcohol, drugs and substance misuse policy is to help employers ensure they meet their duty of care to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public.

Employers that knowingly allow employees to work while under the influence of drink or drugs can be prosecuted under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

Transport operators may additionally be prosecuted under the Transport and Works Act 1992 if they don't show due diligence in this regard.

The Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 require employers to undertake a suitable and sufficient assessment of risks arising from workplace activities.

This includes risks arising from potential alcohol and drug misuse. And, under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, employers who knowingly permit the production, supply or taking of controlled drugs on their premises could be committing a criminal offence.

But it's not just about compliance

In addition to helping employers meet their regulatory requirements, introducing an alcohol, drug and substance misuse policy can help them to reduce workplace accidents and injuries, sickness absence and presenteeism - that is, working when unwell or hungover and therefore less productively.

Employees can benefit too when their employer takes a positive, supportive approach to addressing the issue, for example, by providing awareness programmes on the pitfalls of alcohol, drug and substance misuse.

The policy should also encourage early identification and support for at-risk or affected individuals to help prevent problems or potential problems from escalating.

Drawing up an alcohol, drug and substance misuse policy

Positioning should be constructive, emphasising the employer's commitment to building a positive, supportive workplace culture that safeguards employee health and wellbeing.

And, for this to be credible, the buy-in and visible support of the company's leadership is essential. They must walk the talk. And also take care to ensure they're not part of the problem - for instance, by encouraging or turning a blind eye to a workplace drinking culture.

The policy should explain its purpose - why it exists and who it applies to.

It should set out the company's expectations for reporting for work fit for duty. Likewise its stance on drinking alcohol pre- and on-duty, including while entertaining clients or at corporate events.

The policy should encourage employees with alcohol, drug or substance misuse problems to seek help voluntarily, and signpost clearly where they can go for help. This can include resources such as the company's occupational health service, which can provide an expert medical assessment of and recommendations for dealing with the situation.

Employees with misuse issues should be able to refer themselves to their company's occupational health service directly if such a facility is available. Or, if their manager is involved, they may do so on the employee's behalf.

It's also important for employers to appreciate that signs associated with alcohol, drug or substance misuse such as behaving in an odd/erratic manner, deterioration in appearance and working relationships, poor time keeping and persistent unauthorised or short term absence may have other or related causes.

For example, they may be a manifestation of an underlying mental health condition that may also need to be treated. In severe cases, this may include a period of detoxification and rehabilitation, which employer health insurance schemes if available may help to pay for.

Psychological support from qualified counsellors and psychologists may also be available to employees whose employers offer access to an employee assistance programme, to which employees may self refer or be referred by their manager.

Advice and support may also be available from their GP and NHS Choices as well as from charities such as Action on Addiction, Addaction and Alcoholics Anonymous.

But, whatever route an employee should take to get medical help, it's imperative to preserve their confidentiality.

The policy should also make clear what steps the company will take if employees are found to have breached it and, to help avoid misunderstandings, definitions such as what constitutes misconduct should be spelt out.

Employees who disclose that they have a problem or are participating in a treatment programme should also be told that this should not prejudice their job security or chances of promotion, providing that they remain compliant with therapy and demonstrate that they are on route for a full recovery, if this is consistent with their employer's policies and procedures.

The policy should also explain employees' duties and responsibilities during and after treatment as well as told what to do if they should have a relapse.

Colleagues are often the first to notice when an employee is experiencing an alcohol, drug or substance misuse problem. The policy should therefore include guidelines on what they should do in these circumstances - for example, report their concern to their manager or to the company's human resources department.

This is important because early identification gives employers an early opportunity to intervene to help the affected individual.

Employers whose operations include safety critical jobs may also have to introduce a workplace random testing programme to meet their statutory requirements to safeguard employees and members of the public.

Finally, to help secure employee buy in to the policy, it's prudent to consult with employee or health and safety representatives when drawing it up.

Implementation

The policy should be included in the company's employee handbook and drawn to their attention at the time of joining. Additions or amendments should be disseminated through the organisation's usual channels for employee communications.

Resources such as awareness-raising, educational material should be actively promoted, both for preventive purposes and to remind employees who may have a problem that help is available - and where to get it.

Managers should be properly trained and supported to recognise and to deal with employees affected by alcohol, drug or substance misuse. That includes knowing what to do when an employee turns up at work smelling of alcohol or seemingly under the influence of drugs.

Again, aberrant behaviour may have other or related causes so it's important for managers not to leap to conclusions but, rather, speak to the employee to try to understand what's troubling them, remind them how the company's misuse policy applies and steer them to suitable support.

Talk to your clients

Intermediaries who make the effort to better understand the importance of effectively managing alcohol, drug and substance misuse will be better placed to help their corporate clients to address the issue and, in turn, better manage the risk it could pose to their business.

So don't be shy in coming forward to bring it up - they may well thank you.

Because a well-crafted, effectively implemented policy could help them to improve the health, morale and productivity of their workforce and, in turn, boost their reputation as a great place to work.

The Health and Safety Executive's guides Don't mix it [6] and Drug misuse at work [7] are good sources of further information and advice for employers on managing alcohol, drug and substance misuse at work.

Dr Yousef Habbab, is medical director for health services for AXA PPP healthcare

