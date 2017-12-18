Disease of the month: Sickle cell disease

There are an estimated 12,500 to 15,000 sufferers of sickle cell disease in the UK

Fergus Bescoby discusses the symptoms and underwriting considerations associated with the inherited blood condition sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease - or sickle cell anaemia - is an inherited blood condition that causes a disturbance in the production of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen around the body. The haemoglobin cells are malformed and have a ‘sickle' type shape - in other words they are shaped like a ‘c' - rather than being rounded as in normal cell production.

These malformed sickle cells are very fragile and prone to a high incidence of rupture. This, in turn, leads to anaemia due to the lack of red blood cells. The abnormal blood cells can also cause blockages in blood vessels leading to tissue and organ damage, not to mention considerable pain.

There are an estimated 12,500 to 15,000 sufferers of this illness in the UK and, on average, one in 2,400 new-born children have the disease.

Who gets sickle cell anaemia?

Sickle cell anaemia is one of the most common inherited blood disorders. Mainly affecting people of African, Afro-Caribbean or Afro-American ethnicity, it is inherited from both parents, as opposed to the benign form of the illness known as sickle cell trait, which is inherited from only one parent.

This article concentrates on true sickle cell anaemia rather than the benign ‘trait' as the insurance implications are vastly different. Those with the ‘trait' or ‘carrier status' have normal life expectancy and do not develop true sickle cell anaemia.

The malformation of red blood cells associated with sickle cell anaemia is promoted or enhanced in sufferers of conditions that are associated with low oxygen levels - such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; increased acidity (for example, duodenitis); or generally low blood volume (dehydration).

Diagnosis

If sickle cell anaemia is suspected but the cells appear to be of abnormal shape, the condition is usually diagnosed using a ‘prep'. This is where a smear of blood is tested under laboratory conditions using a microscope and a low oxygen preparation.

Other methods of diagnosis include using a special haemoglobin electrophoresis test, which measures the differing forms of haemoglobin - different types behave differently in an electrical field allowing for easy identification. It is also possible to make a prenatal diagnosis by using amniocentesis or chorionic villous sampling, which is DNA-tested.

Symptoms and treatment

Nearly all the symptoms of sickle cell anaemia are due to the abnormally shaped red cells that disturb or block the flow of blood. The tissues with impaired blood-flow receive a lack of oxygen that causes significant disability.

Sufferers tend to get symptoms known as ‘crises' that vary in frequency and severity depending upon the amount of organ or tissues affected.

Bone marrow transplant, also known as stem cell transplant, offers the only potential cure for sickle cell anaemia. It is usually reserved for people younger than age 16 due to the increased risk at older ages. Finding a donor is difficult as the procedure has serious risks associated with it, including death.

As a result, treatment for sickle cell anaemia is usually aimed at avoiding crises, relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Treatments might include medications as well as blood transfusions.

Major symptoms

The major symptoms of sickle cell anaemia are varied and include:

* General fatigue and anaemia: This is due to the distortion and rupture of red blood cells. Normal red blood cells have a 120-day lifespan. Abnormal sickle cells, however, have a much shorter lifespan. This means average haemoglobin levels fall to about 6 - 8 mmol/l, in comparison to the normal level of at least 11 mmol/l. Blood transfusions may be necessary to bring the haemoglobin count up to normal. Folic acid is also required as a supplement.

* Pain crises: The pain associated with sickle cell anaemia can be very severe, if not excruciating. This is because the blood flow is so slow. The bones are particularly affected, as is the abdomen, causing great pain that is often accompanied by high fever. Pain management is therefore key, along with ensuring proper hydration.

* Dactylitis: Swelling and inflammation of the hands and feet, including arthritis, are common. Even individual fingers and toes can be affected, causing limited range of movement. The elbows and knees are also involved in severe cases. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Ibuprofen are used to control the swelling and pain. Aspirin is also prescribed.

* Heart and lung injury: Pneumonia and, in severe cases, pulmonary infarction can occur. The heart can be damaged causing heart enlargement, rapid heart rate and excessive iron deposits into the heart muscle due to the leaking and rupturing red cells. Treatment is determined on a case-by-case basis and according to the extent of the damage. Often, aggressive antibiotics are needed to treat lung infection and pneumonia. Long-term cardiac drugs may be required in those with heart failure.

* Leg ulcers: These can become resistant to treatment over time. However, topical ointments, antibiotics and special dressings are usually the treatment of choice. Keeping the leg raised can also bring benefits. In the worst cases, skin grafts are required.

* Bacterial infections: These can be overwhelming for some, especially children. Aggressive management of infections is a must as children are at great risk of osteomyelitis, which is a form of infection in the bones.

* Splenic sequestration: This happens when a lot of sickled red blood cells become trapped in the spleen. Given the liver and the spleen play a very active role in removing sickle cells from the circulation, the sudden acceleration of this process can mean a pooling of blood occurs in the spleen and liver. This can then lead to severe anaemia and death. Urgent transfusions are often required. The liver becomes enlarged and the gall bladder can become full of gallstones that require surgical removal.

* Aseptic necrosis and bone infarction (death of portions of bone): The thighs, legs and arm bones are the most often affected. Lack of oxygenated blood flow leads to bone infarction. Severe disability is a real risk. Advanced cases may need joint replacement surgery.

* Eye damage: Retinopathy is a serious risk in persons with sickle cell anaemia. This is due to lack of oxygen supplied to the retinal vessels. Retinal detachment and partial or complete blindness can occur.

Underwriting

The underwriter would need to obtain medical records to include full details of the following:

* Date of onset, frequency and nature of symptoms.

* Nature of treatment.

* Details of any complications related to the sickle cell disease.

* Sight of relevant blood tests.

Final terms may be available for life cover but will depend on the extent of the disease, the degree of anaemia and whether or not there have been complications within the past two years. Terms for CIC/SIC and disability products are unlikely to be offered.

Fergus Bescoby is distribution and marketing underwriting manager at VitalityLife

