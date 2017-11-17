Future Proof: Customer survey results revealed

Future Proof shares outcomes from in-depth customer research.

At Future Proof, we recently surveyed our client base to better understand the difference between their perception vs reality.

This covered their thoughts on the claims process and how people view insurers when it comes to paying claims.

We asked policyholders a series of simple online questions, 941 customers completed the survey, a record number of respondents this year, and we have analysed the results.

Here are the highlights:

Over half of all respondents believe that less than 90% of claims are paid - when the reality is that over 90% are paid.

Despite insurers publishing their claims statistics, there is still some way to go before this message sinks in.

Could it be that their experience of other areas of insurance (motor/buildings) is clouding their view of protection insurance?

Besides a quick pay out, our respondents ranked what would be most important to them in the event of a claim. They deemed the most important factor as an easy process with no forms to complete, followed by clarity of process with no jargon.

To improve the claims experience and instil a greater sense of trust in the protection insurance field, a move to online claim forms or claims accepted over the telephone would be an immense improvement, but this has not been adopted by many insurers yet.

Some insurance companies have already adopted a tele-claims service supported by e-signatures.

Claimants can now be assessed over the phone by a claims team rather than using a traditional paper-based process with wet signatures.

The current process needs to be shorter and simpler, with the ultimate goal of agreeing claims in days rather than weeks. With many processes becoming modernised and paperless in this day and age, this is a practice that should be encouraged.

A vast majority - 91% - stated that it would be important to them to have a dedicated claims adviser from start to finish in the claims process. They want one point of contact who, can advise and handle everything.

Importance of trust

The importance of trusts is highlighted when we asked what information was needed in a claim situation.

Most people assumed that only a claim form and death certificate would be needed, whereas without a Trust, this changes to a claim form, death certificate, relevant medical information and a grant of probate.

A claim relying on probate could take many months to process. Especially, if the Will is contested. Or, the deceased did not keep clear records of all their assets.

Over a fifth of respondents did not know what probate was. With 40% believing it would take up to 3-4 weeks for probate to be granted, when the reality is far closer to 6 -9 months*.

Could the length of time it takes to pay a claim or delays be the reason for mistrust in insurers?

As the claimant believes the insurer does not want to pay out if the process is so tedious?

Almost half (46%) of our customers believe that it will take 3-4 weeks for a claim to be paid.

Increasingly, this is the case, but on average our database shows it is more likely to be about 1-2 months (double the time the client anticipates) as every case is different.

David Mead CEO: At Future Proof, "We try to educate our clients on the importance of putting a policy into a trust from the start of the advice process.

"The benefits of placing a policy in trust would be mentioned in most subsequent conversations thereafter. We pre-complete the trust form before posting it to our clients, which means that all they have to do is get the interested parties to sign and date.

"The result of this is about 35% of our clients' policies are written into trust (the industry average is about 6%), still not perfect by any means, but steps in the right direction.

"Once a policy is placed on risk and assuming they still haven't got around to completing the paperwork, they will be prompted in one of our quarterly emails as well as in their annual review call."

Our final question asked if it would be useful if some of the benefit was paid directly to the funeral home of their choice? Two thirds said it was important to them, which confirms how beneficial the funeral pledge is.

One can only assume that the minority who did not consider this a benefit, either have not considered how much a funeral costs, have enough money to pay for a funeral upfront, or would not want to feel rushed into arranging a funeral.

What becomes clear to us is how little is known about the claims process after death and the length of time it takes to settle a claim.

It is up to us, as advisers, to educate our clients about the importance of trusts.

It is also up to insurers to streamline their claims process so that they are up to date with this paperless age, then just maybe the public will begin to trust insurers more when it comes to claims being paid.