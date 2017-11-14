From cure to prevention: how to cut healthcare costs

It's the one story in healthcare that simply won't go away: the seemingly never-ending rise in costs says Cigna Global Health Benefit's Peter Mills.

Wherever you look in the supply chain - whether it's cover for health conditions or the treatment of those conditions, the narrative is that globally, costs are rising.

The worldwide average is a cost increase of around 10% per year according to Mercer, and 5-6% in the UK. Longer working lifespans (with the removal of a default retirement age), longer life expectancy (but no similar rise in good health-age expectancy), and ever-more expensive health treatments, are not the ingredients for falling premiums.

However, we believe suppliers should be having a different conversation.

Cost containment has been too focused on managing the plan; that is changing the level of cover, the standard of hospitals used, locations for treatment, and the like. In the end, only so much of this tactical cost containment is possible - and the limits are now being reached.

What's needed instead is a different approach. By focusing on how cost-effectively we can treat health, we're not looking at how we can prevent the likelihood of treatment needs in the first place.

It's this - looking at how insurers can improve the overall health of an employee population - that can make the biggest gains in cost saving.

Rather than trying to reduce healthcare cost inflation, organisations would be better advised to focus on health management.

With an ageing working population, age-related illnesses will increasingly appear during working years rather than in retirement years), so it's doubly important that health management is a priority.

We must aim to ‘bend the trend' - that is to work with clients to help them flatten out the upward curve in rising health costs.

For example, in our work with employers when preparing staff for overseas assignments, we pre-screen employees and undertake detailed health questionnaires; in many cases, this will identify pre-existing conditions of which people might not even have been aware.

With simple, follow-on interventions, staff can then control these conditions to vastly reduce the chances of them needing medical help while they are away.

In addition, enabling staff to lead healthier lives would further add to the difference that pre-screening would make.

This can be a challenge for employers to embrace. After all, improving the general health of an employee population is a slow-burn project.

Big results don't appear overnight. Most improvements are incremental, leading to gains only over longer periods of time.

Employers may be forgiven for wondering if having wellness programmes and other health benefits and initiatives are ‘worth it' - especially when the average tenure of most employees is certainly less than the amount of time it takes to see demonstrable changes in the wellness of an employee population.

There are other obstacles too - such as scepticism about whether insurance underwriters truly will pass on improvements in overall employee wellness in terms of lower costs. If this is the aim of the game, employers must be able to feel confident savings will be delivered.

Still, employers must persevere. The insurance industry may not have been proactive enough in isolating certain interventions, and delivering lower cost inflation.

But when there is a clear return on investment available, it's incumbent on the sector to show this.

That's why we're at the start of a journey ourselves; using data to measure the relationships between pre-travel health interventions such as Cigna's Pre-Assignment Assistance and a subsequent reduction in on-location medical costs. Our preliminary results suggest the case is compelling.

Right now, we're beginning our research looking at those people who have had health assessments, and seeing if they correlate with those who have made claims.

The results of this will show us if pre-assessment can be proved generally across the board. In the next 12 months people will be able to see the impact of this, because we already expect our results will mirror what previous studies have shown - that those with undiagnosed multiple health conditions incur twice as many healthcare costs as those who know about them.

Gathering data is not as easy as it seems - we can't always tell if someone who had an assessment got treatment on the NHS, for example, instead of making a claim. But there is an opportunity to link pre-assessment with claim history, and we will be doing so.

Of course, screening could actually reveal pockets of people whose health is so poor, that their cover costs actually rise.

But, when firms can at least show they are making steps to making their populations healthier, they give a serious indication about the direction they want to travel in.

If we can help firms do this we will. Cost might not go down, but cost inflation might not be so severe - and that has to be a positive step forward.

The challenge is for the rest of the industry is to catch up. When partners can isolate medical conditions at source, underwriters can start to make much better predictions about the likelihood of interventions, and what level of cover people will need.

Using big data and analytics tools, this could start to become more commonplace. Even with shared data - where companies are willing to share health data with suppliers - we think the argument for cost containment can be clearly demonstrated.

The reality is that we either start to look at the impact to costs via better health data, or we simply do not bother. Doing the latter does not seem to be a sensible option.

While there's no simple equation that says money spent on illness prevention will categorically create a set saving further down the line, the expectation is that by intelligently analysing data more accurate predictions should be possible.

Peter Mills is Associate Clinical Director from Cigna Global Health Benefits