A manifesto for growth in the UK group life and income protection markets

John Ritchie puts together seven steps to unlocking the growth in the group protection markets.

When the excellent Swiss Re UK Group Watch report is published each year we generally have positive and optimistic words from the insurers, reinsurers and their representative body GRiD.

Undoubtedly there are some good insurance businesses trading in this sector and corporate customers and their employees access cover at attractive prices and within effective product packages.



But claims from the industry that there is healthy growth [in group risk] do not stand up to scrutiny.

If we aggregate group income protection (GIP) and individual income protection together, we only cover 1 in 10 of the economically active in our society.

Group life coverage only represents 50% of the number of employees in the total UK workforce.

If we want to achieve a decent level of life and disability cover (personal and family catastrophe cover might be a good way of styling it) to all socio economic classes, then the report card reads 'could do better' in life cover 'and 'market failure' in disability income.

You may not accept that view and the purpose implicit in it.

You might even have a 'corporate return on capital employed' purpose or a personal 'how much rent can I squeeze from this role at the helm of an incumbent insurer' purpose.

Please don't be offended. I had a blend of those two roles for many years myself.



So, here are seven lines of thinking to unlock the growth potential in workplace life and disability markets.



1. Break down the operational and thinking silos between group and individual insurers and distributors.

It is still common to have protection industry conferences where the workplace is not mentioned as a method of reaching customers.



2. Find people where they are and respond to their realities.

The workplace is both accessible and economic as a place to sell deeper cover, once the employer has provided some foundations.

Lloyds' recently announced a group life partnership with Zurich. Is this an indication that SME corporate banking customers and their employees are seen as an opportunity?

3. Learn from adjacencies.

Look at Neyber, one of the fastest growing fintechs who provide personal loans to employee through the employee benefits platform.

And think a bit about why payroll as the repayment agent enables a much lower risk for a lender and enables the much lower interest rate for the borrower.

That payroll can be the collection agent for the individual life and GIP policy and thereby reduce the dreaded lapse risk.

4. Prompt the sponsors of 'some of our people' schemes to facilitate 'all of our people ' schemes.

This is particularly marked in GIP [where some schemes cover management not all employees.]

If there is an adviser or employee benefit consultant resistant to that or telling the employer that they can't afford it, find a way to educate -and incentivise - the distributor.

5. Make it easy and economical for the employer who wants to provide life and GIP cover to their people for the first time.

Use data already flowing across platforms from the existing employee benefit schemes.

Here, the government has already done the majority of the heavy lifting. Auto-enrolment to workplace pensions and electronic filing of PAYE has already created the data platforms and secure pipelines that make this feasible and viable.

6. Offer the service in complete, secure packages to reduce compliance and operational risk to all involved.

Think about using preformed trusts, mastertrusts, online nomination of beneficiary service and data self-service portals.

Take my word for it insurers. Those micro and SME segments are really quite profitable.

7. Stop being squeamish in our communications and educate people on the risks they are running.

Let's say to people 'if you or your partner die too early' not 'if the worst should happen'.

Let's tell people they carry a 1 in 32 risk of being off work from illness or injury for more than 4 weeks in a calendar year.

They need to be curious about how much sick pay cover they have.

We should encourage them to ask themselves: will they be able to pay the rent in the second month of absence?

The industry has improved markedly in transparency over recent years and publicising life claims paid ratios is not tedious as some insiders have suggested.

The measurement of claims paid in GIP is made up of claims paid at the end of the deferred period and the percentage of people supported back to work within the deferred period after they have been off work for more than 4 weeks.

To maintain that momentum I am proposing two new transparency measures for our sector as follows:

The number of workers (employed, self employed and gig economy) with at least 4 x annual earnings life cover over the total workforce and the number of people with 3 years of income replacement cover of 60% of their current annual earnings (from 4 weeks sick) over the total workforce in our society.

These are my proposals on what a decent and material level of family catastrophe cover should look like.

Then we will be truly held to account for our performance relative to our purpose.

John Ritchie is managing director of Eithne Consulting