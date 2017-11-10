GDPR - compliance exercise or protection marketing opportunity?

There are around 200 days and counting until the General Data Protection Regulation (GDOR) comes into force on 25th May 2018, writes Nick Baker.

GDPR is a hot topic and is currently exercising the minds and resourcing of IT and compliance teams throughout the UK.

There's no doubt the new regulations are creating a lot of work to ensure full compliance is achieved and some nasty looking fines avoided.

For some companies, GDPR will be relatively straightforward as their data management practices are already of the highest standards.

For other companies, particularly smaller businesses, GDPR is a potential minefield, as it applies to B2B as well as B2C customer data.

There's plenty of help available, with numerous software vendors promoting GDPR compliance systems, dashboards and related monitoring technology.

Many of the law firms have set up GDPR teams to advise on compliance, and one such firm recently sent me a GDPR Action Plan.

Their lead proposition was ‘Do you comply with the law now?' and the scare tactic highlighted the fines of up to 20 million Euros, or if greater, 4% of global annual turnover.

Why GDPR is much more than a compliance exercise

The Chartered Institute of Marketing's consumer survey in 2016 showed 57% of respondents do not trust an organisation to use their data responsibly.

More recent research from SAS suggests that 33% of consumers plan to delete their data from retailers and a similar number plan to remove consent for ongoing marketing.

So, is focussing on just the compliance issues of GDPR potentially missing the opportunity to address this more fundamental challenge; why should a customer give consent to your brand for their data to be processed for other than the purpose of their interaction?

Much of this will come down to trust and transparency. GDPR compliance will help to build trust and this will need to be communicated through words and actions.

Greater trust will also be engendered through the interplay of wider features of the brand including;

the current brand perception

the brand proposition

the customer journey

the customer experience

The pull of the broader offering will also play a crucial part. Its probably easier to get a user to sign up for ongoing marketing to receive attractive discounted holidays, than say receive a newsletter on insurance related matters?

The consideration of these other factors should be reviewed as part of getting ready for GDPR, and the outcome should give brands an opportunity to iron out imperfections which might engender a lack of trust and transparency, as well as create improved consumer interest in the proposition.

Within this analysis there is a need to discover the best way to ask for all the customer data usage consents the business requires.

How should that be positioned in the customer journey? How does that differ for prospects vs existing customers? How does this dovetail into the GDPR compliance processes which need to be built?

New privacy notices to improve communication

A lot more store will be placed on the new Privacy Notice, unlike current data privacy notices [who reads them?], the new ones will need to be read in a more granular fashion and as such must;

be displayed clearly and prominently;

ask individuals to positively opt-in;

give them sufficient information to make a choice;

explain the different ways you will use their information, if you have more than one purpose;

provide a clear and simple way for them to indicate they agree to different types of processing; and

include a separate unticked opt-in box for direct marketing.

One of the decisions brands will need to consider is just how granular will their Privacy Notices be?

Having recently reviewed some best practice examples, its interesting to see that some brands are going for individual consent as to method of contact, with a catch all opt in for consent to contact for a variety of purposes.

Whilst other brands are breaking down the reasons for contact in a way that customers can pick and choose.

The risk of not asking for specific purpose consent may mean some customers do not give consent in total, because of one particular area of data use they are not happy with.

Apart from the content of your Privacy Notice, there is a lot to think about in terms of the UI and UX to make the whole process user-friendly.

Taking a customer perspective of GDPR

For brands that consider the broader view of GDPR, our starting point is a customer experience audit, which maps all the key touchpoints throughout the customer relationship.

Our analysis covers a lot of ground, including ways to use technology to improve the experience, reduce costs and create more differentiation.

With GDPR in scope, we also consider all the data processing points, their purpose and the resulting customer benefits.

Its only by considering this from the customer's perspective can we begin to define pertinent reasons why a customer should give consent for processing their data.

Improving the protection customer dialogue

The timing of GDPR, in my view, couldn't have come at a better time for the protection market.

It should be a wakeup call for providers and advisers to improve the dialogue they have with customers and clients on protection matters.

Protection is mostly sold and where self-directed, purchased as a one-off transaction. But it shouldn't be.

Protection needs to be regularly reviewed to maintain the right levels of cover and there's absolutely no reason why providers and advisers shouldn't keep protection on their ongoing agenda.

In this digital age to do this requires an intelligent use of data and that means clients will need to give their permission for wider processing.

This brings us full circle back to consider the core protection proposition itself. Is it compelling enough to keep a customer interested?

What more can be done to improve it, to make it more meaningful, relevant and appealing to customers and encourage them to see the benefits of giving consent for wider data processing and deeper engagement in your brand?

There's also a commercial threat, that If consent is withdrawn, the ongoing value of the customer will inevitably be diminished.

For advisers with large client banks think about the real value of your filing cabinet if ongoing marketing consent hasn't been obtained!

So, a key part of the marketing challenge surrounding GDPR is to grab the opportunity to refine and improve the core proposition.

The proposition audit we carry out is designed to identify the opportunities to strengthen the brand purpose, better understand key customer needs and create more powerful way to meet them.

Its not too late for businesses to extend the scope of their GDPR projects to embrace this thinking. Let's see who does.

Nick Baker is managing director of Bakehouse Communications