Income protection - stepping up to meet the needs of the self-employed

The UK workforce is changing. Barely a week goes by without another gig ‘employer' such as Uber or Sports Direct coming under the spotlight.

Equally, more and more people are choosing the freedom and flexibility that contracting or freelancing provides, a flexibility that increasingly reflects the way we work today.

Technology has enabled and enhanced flexible working, both in terms of core hours and geography.

The numbers

There are now estimated to be 4.6 million self-employed workers in the UK (Source: ONS), equivalent to almost 15% of the entire working population.

This is an increase of nearly a million (or a growth of 20%) since 2008, illustrating the swift and dynamic shift away from traditional employment.

Whilst every self-employed person's circumstances will be different, what is clear is that many people are choosing the increased flexibility that being their own boss can bring.

Research from Forbes reports that 650,000 new businesses were established in 2016 alone, highlighting the vast number of people for whom the working world looks very different today from what it once was as an employee.

The benefits

For many, there are huge benefits to being self-employed. Typically, incomes for self-employed roles are often markedly greater than similar employed roles, when the security blanket of employment and the many associated benefits are stripped away.

It could be that a regular 3-hour commute has been avoided, or that organising their working lives around childcare or family life improve theirs and their families lives. Being self-employed has a huge number of positives.

However, it isn't all a one-way street to work life balance and happiness.

For many, there are downsides to being self-employed that may have an immediate or future impact on their quality of life. It is surprising to find out that 75% of the self-employed have admitted to failing to set aside funds for a pension (Source: Telegraph).

Equally, statistics prove that self-employed workers take substantially less time off work due to sickness than their employed colleagues - if they don't work, they don't get paid.

How protection can help

By definition, many self-employed people will be more risk tolerant than their employed counterparts.

Some, as business owners or entrepreneurs have taken huge gambles, both personally and professionally to follow an ambition or dream.

Others are simply able to deal with a more precarious situation, where any change in health or circumstance could dramatically affect their ability to earn a living, and not just in the future - today.

However, this mind-set doesn't mean our industry can't help. Many will be only too aware of the delicate position they are in, they just need to have a clear understanding of what they can do about it.

What could be a more important form of cover for these people to consider than income protection? It's tough to argue against it as a cornerstone of financial planning for the self-employed, where it becomes perhaps, even more relevant than to an employee.

So, there is a real need to be met, but are there solutions to match?

The needs of the self-employed are distinct from those in employed positions. For freelancers and contractors, the reality of working life is often a fluctuating and uncertain income as they go from one assignment or contract to another, which can cause problems for some insurers.

It increases the risk that they are either over or underinsured, with both scenarios likely to leave them out of pocket. It also means they must constantly manage and flex their cover to reflect their current income, a process which will increase admin at least and result in further underwriting at worst.

However, there are now options which can remove this frustration. Some insurers offer a minimum benefit amount, a level to which all successful claims will be paid regardless of whether income has fluctuated since the policy began.

Others will offer the option to complete financial underwriting typically undertaken at claim, as part of the application itself.

Both offer a huge leap forward in making income protection a better fit for the self-employed, removing one of the features of product design that had made cover inflexible to this sector.

Contract continuity

One of the historic issues making protection difficult for the vast number of self-employed contractors in the UK, is potential breaks or gaps in their employment - contracts or assignments may be followed by periods of inactivity.

These periods of unemployment can cause complications and raise questions about what is and isn't covered.

What is the maximum period between contracts for cover to remain in force? What would happen if illness strikes between contracts - would any claim be valid and under what terms?

Again, this is an area where some progress has been made by insurers. Some will now apply continuous cover rules between assignments, cover that reflects the nature of contract work.

This flexibility and reassurance is evidence of how we're changing as an industry to meet the demands of modern employment and self-employment. This is a message for all to share and promote.

Instant cover

With so many self-employed people failing to adequately plan for their future, the immediacy of cover becomes an increasingly important feature.

In years gone by, the shortest waiting period available from most providers was 4 weeks, which may have been too long to wait for many.

This picture has changed recently, with day 1 cover now becoming more common as an option across the market.

This option won't be for everyone - but for those without the ability to live for any length without an income, it could be invaluable; it could be the difference between buying or declining income protection cover.

Now is the time

What is clear, is that rapid change has affected the make-up of the workforce in the UK, change that is likely to last for some time, if not forever.

Now is the time for us all to recognise the self-employed as a key market for income protection, a market that is no longer an afterthought, but now plays a key role in many insurer's propositions.

Nick Jones is brand and marketing manager at The Exeter