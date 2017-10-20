Disease of the Month: Rheumatoid arthritis

Fergus Bescoby discusses the underwriting considerations of this autoimmune disease.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a long-term autoimmune disease causing inflammation in multiple joints.

The disease must not be confused with osteoarthritis, which is caused by mechanical wear and tear on joints.

Most commonly, the wrist and hands are involved, with the same joints typically involved on both sides of the body.

The disease can spread to other joints and other parts of the body.

There may be periods where symptoms become worse, known as flare-ups or flares.

A flare can be difficult to predict, but with treatment it's possible to decrease the number of flares and minimise or prevent long-term damage to the joints.

In the UK, rheumatoid arthritis affects more than 400,000 people, often starting when a person is between 40 and 50 years old.

Women are three times more likely to be affected than men and it is more common in people who smoke and in people who are above a healthy weight.

The first recognised description of RA was made in 1800 by Dr. Augustin Jacob Landré-Beauvais of Paris. The term rheumatoid arthritis is based on the Greek for watery and inflamed joints.

Symptoms

The main symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis are joint pain, swelling and stiffness. It may also cause more general symptoms and inflammation in other parts of the body.

Symptoms often develop gradually over several weeks, but some cases can progress quickly over a number of days.

The main symptoms affecting the joints are as follows:

Pain

The joint pain associated with rheumatoid arthritis is usually a throbbing, aching pain. It is often worse in the mornings and after a period of inactivity.

Stiffness

Joints affected by rheumatoid arthritis can feel stiff. For example, if the hands are affected, it may not be possible to fully bend the fingers or form a fist.

Swelling, warmth and redness

The lining of joints affected by rheumatoid arthritis become inflamed, which can cause the joints to swell and become hot and tender to touch. In some people firm swellings called rheumatoid nodules can also develop under the skin around affected joints.

Additional symptoms

As well as problems affecting the joints, some people with rheumatoid arthritis experience a range of more general symptoms, such as tiredness and a lack of energy, a high temperature (fever), sweating, poor appetite and weight loss.

Causes

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition, which means it's caused by the immune system attacking healthy body tissue. The immune system normally makes antibodies that attack bacteria and viruses, helping to fight infection.

With rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system mistakenly sends antibodies to the lining of the joints, where they attack the tissue surrounding the joint. This causes the thin layer of cells (synovium) covering the joints to become sore and inflamed, releasing chemicals that damage the nearby bones, cartilage, tendons and ligaments.

If the condition isn't treated, these chemicals gradually cause the joint to lose its shape and alignment. Eventually, it can destroy the joint completely.

Various theories of why the immune system starts to attack the joints have been suggested, such as an infection or virus being a trigger, but none of these theories are proven.

Possible risk factors

There are a number of factors that may increase the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis and these include the following:

Genes

There's some evidence that rheumatoid arthritis can run in families.

Hormones

Rheumatoid arthritis is more common in women than men. This might be due to the effects of the hormone oestrogen, although this link isn't currently proven.

Smoking

Some evidence suggests that people who smoke are at an increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Complications

Rheumatoid arthritis can increase the risk of developing other conditions, particularly if it's poorly controlled. Some of these conditions are described below.

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition in people with rheumatoid arthritis. It's the result of compression of the nerve that controls sensation and movement in the hands.

Widespread inflammation

Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory condition that can cause inflammation to develop in other parts of the body, such as the lungs, heart, eyes and blood vessels. Thankfully, due to early treatment, inflammation affecting other parts of the body is becoming less common.

Joint damage

If rheumatoid arthritis isn't treated early or isn't well controlled, the inflammation in the joints could lead to significant and permanent damage, including joint deformities and damage to nearby bone, cartilage and tendons.

Cardiovascular disease

People with rheumatoid arthritis have a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) than the general population. It's uncertain why this should be the case. However, research has shown that medication and inflammation are contributing factors.

Cervical myelopathy

Long-standing rheumatoid arthritis increases the risk of developing cervical myelopathy. This condition is caused by dislocation of joints at the top of the spine, which put pressure on the spinal cord.

Making a diagnosis

Rheumatoid arthritis can be difficult to diagnose because many conditions cause joint stiffness and inflammation, plus there's no definitive test for the condition.

A physical examination will initially be carried out. This involves checking the joints for any swelling and assessing how easily they move. If required, a referral will be made to a specialist - in this case a rheumatologist.

Blood tests

No blood test can definitively prove or rule out a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis, but a number of tests can show possible indications of the condition.

A full blood count measures the red cells to help rule out anaemia: a common condition in people with rheumatoid arthritis.

Specific blood tests can help diagnose rheumatoid arthritis, but aren't accurate in everyone. About half of all people with rheumatoid arthritis have a positive rheumatoid factor present in their blood when the disease starts, but about one in 20 people without rheumatoid arthritis also tests positive.

An antibody test known as anti-CCP (anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide) is available. People who test positive for anti-CCP are very likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis, but not everybody found to have rheumatoid arthritis has this antibody.

Joint imaging

A number of different scans may also be carried out to check for joint inflammation and damage. These can help identify the types of arthritis and can be used to monitor how the condition is progressing over time.

Scans that may be carried out to diagnose and monitor rheumatoid arthritis include x-rays, ultrasound scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

Treatment

Although there's no cure for rheumatoid arthritis as yet, a variety of treatments are available that can slow down the condition and keep joint damage to a minimum. The earlier treatment is started, the more effective it's likely to be.

The three main aspects to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis are drugs, therapy and surgery.

There are four main groups of drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis:

Most people with rheumatoid arthritis need to take more than one drug. This is because different drugs work in different ways. A common combination is a painkiller, an NSAID and one or more DMARD.

Painkillers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) alone aren't sufficient to treat rheumatoid arthritis but can still be helpful when more specific treatments aren't fully controlling the symptoms.

Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), including biological therapies, are important in controlling rheumatoid arthritis.

Steroid tablets and injections may be given to help ease the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

They're usually used for short-term treatment while disease-modifying drugs start to work or to help deal with occasional flare-ups. Serious side effects can occur when corticosteroids are used for long periods of time.

Physiotherapy

Looking after your joints is very important in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and exercise is an important part of this. A physiotherapist can suggest different exercises that may help ease symptoms, strengthen muscles and stretch the joints safely.

Surgery

Surgery is occasionally needed. Operations vary from quite minor ones such as the release of a nerve or a tendon to major surgery such as joint replacement. Hip, knee, shoulder and elbow replacements are highly successful operations.

Underwriting

Rheumatoid arthritis is generally classified according to severity (mild, moderate or severe) or the pattern of the disease (relapsing/remitting, single acute or continuous).

Other underwriting considerations include age at onset, duration of disease, medication history along with comorbidity and functional capacity.

Final terms will depend on the above factors along with the policy type.

Terms for disability/income protection cover may not always be available or may have exclusions imposed due to the disabling nature of the condition.

Fergus Bescoby is is underwriting development manager at VitalityLife