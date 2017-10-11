Mental Health: How can UK employers offer employees better support?

Following World Mental Health Awareness Day, Fiona Murphy discusses the issues and asks: how can UK employers offer employees with mental health conditions better support?

This year's World Mental Health Awareness Day (10 October) has been focussed around the question of how employers can do more to support staff in terms of mental health in the workplace.

This is unsurprising as more employers and insurance solutions have adapted in recognition that employee mental health leads to poor productivity, performance issues, presenteeism (working while unwell) and absenteeism.

According to the Institute of Directors 127 million hours of work were lost in 2015 due to mental health-related absence - the equivalent of around 75,000 individuals losing the entire year.

Interestingly over 550 employers have signed up to charity Time to Change's Pledge, with 33 new employers including Savills, Greggs and Cappgemini signing up to the pledge for World Mental Health Day 2017.

Sue Baker OBE, director of Time to Change said: "We know it can be hard to talk about mental health, which is why we're supporting employers to open up; to talk and to listen.

"Too many people with mental health problems are made to feel isolated, ashamed and worthless, but with the right support, those of us with mental health problems can recover and have equal opportunities in all areas of life.

"Many leading employers have found that making a strategic commitment to the mental wellbeing of their workforce not only benefits their staff but also their bottom-line, improving productivity and staff retention. With one in six British workers experiencing mental illness it's time for businesses to make a change and start creating more mentally healthy workplaces."

Employee benefits

However, while it is positive to see many high profile employers publicly make these steps, the question is whether employers are doing enough for their staff.

Are employers utilising what resources they have in terms of employee benefits, in the best way possible?

John Dean, managing director, Punter Southall Health & Protection said, "We're seeing many companies putting in place strategies to proactively tackle workplace mental health issues. But more could be done."

Dean discusses Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), which are often under-utilised.

He said: "While EAPs provide excellent counselling and support services they are often under used - why is this the case?

"Could employers do more to promote the services - ensure employees know what support exists, that they understand the phone number is easily accessible and can access the service confidentially?"

Early intervention

Carl Laider, director of screening programmes at Health Shield agrees that more can be done earlier on in terms of identifying staff at risk.

Laidler headed up health screening company Prevent which Health Shield acquired this year.

He believes that wellbeing should start from the beginning of an individual's employment - the company has conducted a quarter of a million pre-commencement health questionnaires upon new employees being offered a role.

Laidler said: "What has staggered us is the number of people who have been incredibly honest in completing these forms in saying they have mental health issues.

"You see a lot of reports that people feel like they can't discuss their mental health with HR, we're not actually seeing that. Our statistic is that 30% of people are prepared to tell HR that they have a mental health issue.

"The marketplace has changed, particularly this year there has been a lot of positive promotion regarding mental health such as the campaign by Prince William and Prince Harry. I think people are increasingly seeing mental health in the same way as physical health.

Laidler recalls a case of someone via the health screenings who did not want to report his bipolar disorder, not for fear of stigma, but for fear of being treated differently in the workplace with positive discrimination.

Meanwhile, the most commonly reported mental health conditions in these screenings tend to be anxiety and depression across all age groups, but it is particularly highlighted by young people; Laidler has found via the screenings.

It is difficult to assess whether this is the case because younger people feel more open to discussing it due to a culture of openness or whether younger people feel particularly insecure in the current economic climate, leading to more anxiety and depression.

Workplace culture

Despite more openess in some quarters, through relationships with HR and via certain types of screening, do employees still feel comfortable discussing mental health with their immediate colleagues face to face?

Mental Health Foundation research released for World Mental Health Day found that 38% of British workers wouldn't talk openly about a mental health problem for fear it would affect their job prospects or job security.

Worryingly, one in five workers (20%) said they have seen the label of mental health misused against co-workers while 11% have been victims of abuse at work as a direct result of a mental health issue.

Chris O Sullivan, head of business development at the charity said: "We're looking to employers to step up and take action to protect and improve the mental health of their staff.

"That starts with ensuring the culture and working practices enable people to thrive. It could include offering programmes to help staff improve their wellbeing, and services that enable people to reach out for help when they need it.

"Healthy workplaces recognise the contribution of employees living with mental health problems, and support open disclosure. A culture that must be lead from the very top, and driven forward through line management and engagement of staff at all levels."

Dean agreed: "Too often employees are reticent to discuss mental health issues with their line managers and this needs to change.

"Open and transparent communication about mental health issues is needed from business leaders and line managers to lose the stigma.

"Companies also need clear strategies that support good mental wellbeing and ensure they are embraced throughout the business."

For Laidler, an early approach means that HR staff can identify individuals at risk and conduct six month reviews to check in with staff.

In addition, he believes that staff who have reported mental health issues early, are far more comfortable with using EAPS for support.

He fears that those who have not disclosed mental health may erroneously "feel nervous" that their employer will find out about their condition from the EAP despite the fact such services are anonymised.

And for those who conduct workplace risk reports on a six-monthly or annual basis, Laidler says this provides a vital opportunity for people to disclose conditions more openly as circumstances change.

"If people develop anxiety or depression or experience bereavement, sometimes it's easier to put something online electronically than knock on someone's door [in HR] to discuss it with them."

Workplace stress

Finally, while there is more to do to improve workplace cultures. what is the next frontier for workplace mental health?

Laidler explains that Health Shield intend to offer cognitive health screening from January 2018, a product aimed at those with high pressure jobs.

"With certain jobs it's extraordinarily difficult to switch off, if you're a police superintendent you're on call 24/7, some of this is about dealing with stress issues. There is so much coming at you all the time, it may be difficult to think straight.

"This is a very positive product, about individuals and how they can help themselves."