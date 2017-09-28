Are you making the most of your free Employee Assistance Programmes?

Are employers using EAPs in the best way? Punter Southall Health and Protection's Steven Jobburns looks at the issues.

A growing number of UK companies are prioritising their employee health and wellbeing in a bid to improve their employee engagement, health and performance.

According to the ‘Employee Wellness Research 2017' report published in February by the Reward and Employee Benefit Association (REBA) in association with Punter Southall Health and Protection, nearly half (45%) of companies now have a clearly-defined wellbeing strategy in place.

The research highlighted that the top wellbeing initiative offered by employers are Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), with 71% of employers stating that EAPs are the most effective benefit for their business.

EAPs can benefit companies in many ways. They are often low cost, or even free as part of corporate health insurance policies and they support employees with physical and mental health issues which can help to reduce long term absenteeism.

A recent report[i] suggested up to two-thirds of British adults have experienced mental ill-health at some point in their lives and many companies are looking at ways of improving their support for employees with mental health issues. EAPs offers a way for companies to do this by providing advice and counselling services.

A recent report from Unum, on their free added value service ‘LifeWorks' highlighted the key drivers for contacting the EAP are anxiety and depression (usually related to work), personal relationship issues and grief and loss.

However, despite EAPs being viewed as a hugely valuable benefit, they are often underutilised by companies.

One reason is that some employers and HR departments are simply not aware of what services are available to them as the ‘added value benefits' in their Group Risk and Medical Insurances.

Another reason, highlighted by the Work Foundation[iii] is the fact there can be ongoing stigma associated with EAPs, with employees perceiving them as a counselling service primarily for people with mental health issues.

And, while employer funded EAP solutions tend to be promoted and monitored for statistics to highlight engagement and ‘return on spend', this often isn't the case with EAPs, and other added value services, provided free of charge within corporate health insurances.

Tips for making better use of ‘free' EAPs

For any company considering purchasing a stand-alone EAP or those that simply don't have the budget to do so, but have Group Risk or Healthcare benefits in place, it's worth exploring, and understanding, what services are available ‘free of charge'.

During a recent client visit the subject of EAPs arose. While the client knew they had an EAP plan in place via their Group Income Protection (GIP), they were promoting the EAP associated with their Health Cash Plan to employees instead, as they used this benefit the most.

Digging a little deeper, the client mentioned they had paid for mental health counselling for an employee.

When asked why they hadn't used their EAP's ‘face to face' counselling service, they said they believed ‘face to face' counselling would be an additional cost. What they didn't realise was that their GIP EAP included eight ‘face to face' counselling sessions.

Ultimately, this company could have saved the cost of ‘face to face' counselling by using their alternative EAP. This highlights the need for companies to understand what ‘free' added value services are already available in their Group Risk, Medical and Wellbeing solutions.

Whether the EAP service is a ‘an added value benefit' or employer funded, its services need to be communicated to employees to raise awareness and understanding of the services and support available. There is little point providing EAPs if staff are unaware of what help is on offer.

To increase the use of EAPs, companies need to better communicate what services are available in an appropriate and sensitive way.

Seeking advice from employee benefits consultants and Insurers on how to do this can be useful as they will have suggestions and can discuss what has worked well in other organisations.

At the review or implementation stage it's also worth engaging with your benefit consultants to ensure proper consideration is given to added value services. There may also be other packaged solutions available at minimal additional, or the same, cost which are worth exploring.

Finally, while ‘free' EAPs are a bonus, it's important that employers don't become too reliant on them.

They may not always remain with the same provider, so they should make sure they have a contingency plan should they change provider.

Steven Jobburns is a Senior Consultant - Group Risk at Punter Southall Health and Protection