Twenty years in protection

Legal & General discusses 20 years in the protection market.

The election of Tony Blair, the rise of the Spice Girls, and the handover of Hong Kong to China are just a few of the big events that come to mind when we think of the year 1997, but it also happens to be the year that COVER opened its pages to advisers in the protection market.

Now, as we hit the 20-year anniversary of the publication, and a happy birthday to COVER on that note, we look back on how the protection market has changed over the past two decades.

Finding the time

Of course, it hasn't always been an easy ride, and there have been some significant challenges.

Perhaps the biggest we have seen in the intermediary space has been the substantial fall in the number of advisers. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the number of financial advice firms fell to a low of 13,732 in December 2011, according to the Association of Professional Financial Advisers.

Not only has that meant fewer advisers to talk to customers about protection, but those advisers still operating have become much busier given the need to cater to even more clients requiring professional advice.

At the same time, regulation has also made it harder for advisers to find the time to talk about protection.

12-hour long mortgage applications and 80-page reports for a pensions transfer have all made it more difficult for advisers to be generalists and discuss the vital need for a protection policy, let alone the well-known challenge of getting a client to part with more money after borrowing hundreds of thousands of pounds for a new home.

At Legal & General, we are committed to encouraging more advisers to talk about protection.

From our cross-country seminars on business protection that reached out to over 9,000 advisers in 2016 alone, to our hard-hitting campaigns such as Deadline to the Breadline, we have made it our mission to assist the market where we can in closing the protection gap.

However, despite our work and that of other providers and industry bodies, this problem remains.

Changing lifestyles

Alongside the reduction in adviser numbers, we have also seen a fall in homeownership which is perhaps the most natural prompt for a customer to take out protection. The recent English Housing Survey showed that just 62.9% of households in England owned their property, the lowest figure since 1985.

With more people renting than at any time since the mid-1980s - and therefore fewer people speaking to a financial adviser about a mortgage - intermediaries are facing a serious challenge when it comes to raising the protection discussion.

Protection is clearly vital for homeowners but for renters the protection gap can be even more devastating, given a critical illness or long-term absence could leave them unable to pay rent and perhaps see them evicted from their property sooner than they think.

There has been progress here, however. Swiss Re's latest Term and Health update for 2016 found that income protection sales had increased 10.7%, but nevertheless, the protection gap amongst both renters and homeowners remains a large-scale problem.

It's not all gloomy

That isn't to say the past two decades haven't seen positive change for the market, however. Technology, for instance, has given advisers a golden opportunity to reach out to new and existing clients alike to talk about protection and make the process of securing insurance much easier.

In addition, more people than ever before are online, giving advisers access to thousands of opportunities to raise awareness about protection.

The past decade has seen a revolution in financial technology, as providers digitised their propositions and enabled customers to apply for policies through their computer and more recently their mobile phones.

Legal & General has always seen digital as a means of making it easier and more convenient for our intermediary partners to close the protection gap.

Our OLP Connect software has led this charge, offering an easy-to-use, intuitive and integrated portal that allows intermediaries to easily manage their protection cases with us, and it doesn't stop there.

Looking ahead, Legal & General remains committed to developing our digital solutions for advisers as a key part of our mission to raise awareness about protection.

A product revolution

Of course, products have improved during this period too. The Critical Illness Cover (CIC) market has seen significant development, with products now covering over 40 or even 50 illnesses, whilst Relevant Life Plans have surged in popularity since 2009.

In 2016 alone, Legal & General reported an uptake of 21% in Relevant Life Plan sales on 2016, following the launch of our ‘RLP Online' solution in 2015, highlighting the growing demand amongst business owners for protection solutions that benefit their employees and their own firm as a tax-efficient way to buy life insurance.

However, despite these successes, protection sales remain stagnant.

As such, we must do more as an industry to raise awareness about the financial risks of remaining unprotected, whilst also tackling the misconceptions about protection claims that can dissuade so many people from insuring their financial wellbeing or lifestyle.

Legal & General paid out on 99% of all life insurance claims in 2016, as well as 93% for critical illness and 94% income protection; advisers can use statistics such as these to their advantage when talking about protection.

Twenty years has seen considerable change in the protection market, both negative and positive, but as we move forward we shouldn't forget the responsibility we have to our clients to raise awareness about these vital products.

We have spoken before about changing the language of protection, encouraging customers to see it as a way to protect their lifestyle should they unfortunately become critically ill or lose their income, and it through this that we can expand the market and ensure more people across the UK are protected.

Mark Holweger is Managing Director, Legal & General Insurance (Partnerships)