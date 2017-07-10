20 Years of Second Opinions

Dominic Howard, Director, Best Doctors Europe, discusses the evolution of second medical opinions.

In 1997 my wife and I welcomed our daughter into the world. Time has flown by, but if I compare the world she was born into to today, it's certainly a very different place.

In 1997 the internet was still very much in its infancy. When we waited for our daughter's arrival, our family's wellbeing was in the hands of doctors; individuals we trusted without a shadow of doubt.

Thanks to the internet, my daughter is now part of a new generation for whom alternative opinions about ‘accepted' facts is the norm.

She is unlikely to watch a film, go to a restaurant with her mates, buy make-up online etc. without gathering more information and considering alternatives.

Similarly she won't automatically assume doctors are always correct.

The old status quo in the medical profession has been challenged, with profound implications for both the doctor / patient relationship and second medical opinions.

Digital innovation means consultants can share people's medical data in ever greater detail, allowing sophisticated diagnoses to be made 1,000s of miles away from the actual patient.

The upshot of all this, is that in the last 20 years, ordinary people can - and now feel they have the right to - have medical opinions corroborated.

In short, we're no longer scared of seeking a second pair of eyes, wherever they may be.

As recent research from the prestigious US based Mayo clinic demonstrates, a second opinion from a doctor could give you a better chance of survival.

The study shows that as many as 88% of patients seeking a second opinion for serious conditions receive a new or refined diagnosis. With statistics like this, the need for second medical opinion will surely grow.

This is no bad thing. Those people who take such an approach to their health can get reassurance they are doing the right thing and can get an extra level of confidence in their treating doctors.

Or they can get better diagnoses or treatment recommendations, including the avoidance of unnecessary surgery, ensuring they return to work fitter and faster.

That has benefits for insurers and employers alike.

Dominic Howard, is Director, Best Doctors Europe