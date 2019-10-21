CIExpert on Guardian critical illness changes

'Today's restructuring has enabled Guardian to reduce the cost whilst continuing to offer top-drawer cover,' says Alan Lakey

Earlier this month, we exclusively revealed that Guardian had decided to launch a more competitive combined life and critical illness (CI) cover option to sit alongside its stand-alone life and CI products, alongside a raft of changes to its existing proposition.

Today the offering has gone live and is available on IRESS, iPipeline and LifeQuote.

According to CIExpert director Alan Lakey, the CI changes - which includes the addition of three new full payout conditions as well as some market standardisation - the changes are ‘significant'.

Guardian, which launched to advisers in May 2018, said it made the changes following adviser feedback. Lakey said many advisers remain "unaware" of the plan's "ground-breaking features".

"Whilst the previous plan was of an extremely high quality it was also the dearest and ultimately this eroded the willingness of many advisers to recommend it," said Lakey. "Today's restructuring has enabled Guardian to reduce the cost whilst continuing to offer top-drawer cover."

Alongside the new three full payout conditions, there are improved wordings for three full payment conditions as well as two additional payment conditions.

Child cover has been extended to 23rd birthday without a requirement of full time education.

According to Lakey, the "innovative" reserved cover and buy-back of CI cover has been removed, while value has been sacrificed for lower cost for the following:

Claims for benign brain tumour will no longer be paid without some form of treatment

Type 1 diabetes is reduced from a full payment condition to an additional payment condition - lower of £50,000 or 25% of sum insured

Skin cancer has been altered to require tumours of a certain size and smaller tumours will trigger a lower payment - lower of £50,000 or 10% of the sum insured

The verdict

"When Guardian entered the market we enthused about the design and the added benefits," said Lakey. "Quality comes at a cost and sadly many advisers remain fixated on price with the consequence that Guardian did not enjoy the market penetration it deserved.

"Today's changes have served to reduce the claim potential, which enables premium reductions. This brings Guardian more into line with the other quality players and should encourage more advisers to consider them when assessing on a quality or a value-for-money basis," he continued.

"Nonetheless, the revised plan still stands as one of the very best using superior wordings and offering high quality benefits. Existing policyholders automatically receive the benefit of the improvements whilst enjoying the best of any competing condition wordings when claiming."

Read the full CIExpert breakdown below…

