COVER

CIExpert on Guardian critical illness changes

‘Still one of the very best’

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

'Today's restructuring has enabled Guardian to reduce the cost whilst continuing to offer top-drawer cover,' says Alan Lakey

Earlier this month, we exclusively revealed that Guardian had decided to launch a more competitive combined life and critical illness (CI) cover option to sit alongside its stand-alone life and CI products, alongside a raft of changes to its existing proposition.

Today the offering has gone live and is available on IRESS, iPipeline and LifeQuote.

According to CIExpert director Alan Lakey, the CI changes - which includes the addition of three new full payout conditions as well as some market standardisation - the changes are ‘significant'.

Guardian, which launched to advisers in May 2018, said it made the changes following adviser feedback. Lakey said many advisers remain "unaware" of the plan's "ground-breaking features".

"Whilst the previous plan was of an extremely high quality it was also the dearest and ultimately this eroded the willingness of many advisers to recommend it," said Lakey. "Today's restructuring has enabled Guardian to reduce the cost whilst continuing to offer top-drawer cover."

Alongside the new three full payout conditions, there are improved wordings for three full payment conditions as well as two additional payment conditions.

Child cover has been extended to 23rd birthday without a requirement of full time education.

According to Lakey, the "innovative" reserved cover and buy-back of CI cover has been removed, while value has been sacrificed for lower cost for the following:

  • Claims for benign brain tumour will no longer be paid without some form of treatment
  • Type 1 diabetes is reduced from a full payment condition to an additional payment condition - lower of £50,000 or 25% of sum insured
  • Skin cancer has been altered to require tumours of a certain size and smaller tumours will trigger a lower payment - lower of £50,000 or 10% of the sum insured

The verdict

"When Guardian entered the market we enthused about the design and the added benefits," said Lakey. "Quality comes at a cost and sadly many advisers remain fixated on price with the consequence that Guardian did not enjoy the market penetration it deserved.

"Today's changes have served to reduce the claim potential, which enables premium reductions. This brings Guardian more into line with the other quality players and should encourage more advisers to consider them when assessing on a quality or a value-for-money basis," he continued.

"Nonetheless, the revised plan still stands as one of the very best using superior wordings and offering high quality benefits. Existing policyholders automatically receive the benefit of the improvements whilst enjoying the best of any competing condition wordings when claiming."

Read the full CIExpert breakdown below…      

Earlier this month, we revealed that Guardian had decided to launch a more competitive combined life and critical illness (CI) cover option to sit alongside its stand-alone life and CI products, alongside a raft of changes to its existing proposition.

Today the offering has gone live and is available on IRESS, iPipeline and LifeQuote.

According to CIExpert director Alan Lakey, the CI changes - which includes the addition of three new full payout conditions as well as some market standardisation - the changes are ‘significant'.

Guardian, which launched to advisers in May 2018, said it made the changes following adviser feedback. Lakey said many advisers remain "unaware" of the plan's "ground-breaking features".

"Whilst the previous plan was of an extremely high quality it was also the dearest and ultimately this eroded the willingness of many advisers to recommend it," said Lakey. "Today's restructuring has enabled Guardian to reduce the cost whilst continuing to offer top-drawer cover."

Alongside the new three full payout conditions, there are improved wordings for three full payment conditions as well as two additional payment conditions.

Child cover has been extended to 23rd birthday without a requirement of full time education.

According to Lakey, the "innovative" reserved cover and buy-back of CI cover has been removed, while value has been sacrificed for lower cost on for the following:

  • Claims for benign brain tumour will no longer be paid without some form of treatment
  • Type 1 diabetes is reduced from a full payment condition to an additional payment condition - lower of £50,000 or 25% of sum insured
  • Skin cancer has been altered to require tumours of a certain size and smaller tumours will trigger a lower payment - lower of £50,000 or 10% of the sum insured

The verdict

"When Guardian entered the market we enthused about the design and the added benefits," said Lakey. "Quality comes at a cost and sadly many advisers remain fixated on price with the consequence that Guardian did not enjoy the market penetration it deserved.

"Today's changes have served to reduce the claim potential, which enables premium reductions. This brings Guardian more into line with the other quality players and should encourage more advisers to consider them when assessing on a quality or a value-for-money basis," he continued.

"Nonetheless, the revised plan still stands as one of the very best using superior wordings and offering high quality benefits. Existing policyholders automatically receive the benefit of the improvements whilst enjoying the best of any competing condition wordings when claiming."

Read the full CIExpert breakdown below…      

Structural Plan Changes

Combined Life & Critical Illness

Until now Guardian critical illness plans automatically included separate life insurance, although many advisers never realised this. Now an accelerated life option has been made available.

Critical illness buy-back, which was automatically included within the plan, has been removed. Similarly, the unique ‘reserved cover' facility, which allowed cover increases within a 27-month period, has also been removed.

 

 

 

 

New 100% Payment Conditions

 

 

 

 

 

Gastro-intestinal Stromal Tumour
Paid if a definite diagnosis.

Neuroendocrine Tumours
Paid if a definite diagnosis.

Ulcerative Colitis
Paid if a definite diagnosis with at least one surgical intestinal resection (although this was previously covered under the more restrictive ‘total colectomy' definition).

Enhancements to Existing 100% Payment Conditions

Cardiomyopathy
Now incorporates three claim triggers - New York Heart Association class 3, or; left ventricular ejection fraction below 40% for 3 months, or; implantation of a Cardioverter Defibrillator. 

Intensive Care
The continuous mechanical ventilation qualifying period in an intensive care unit has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. 

Parkinson's Disease
The previous wording excluded Parkinson's disease caused by other conditions. Whilst welcome the removal of this restriction has minimal impact as other forms of Parkinsonism are included within the Parkinson Plus Syndrome condition. More importantly, the requirement for both tremor and rigidity has been reduced to just one of these symptoms.

Changes to Existing Additional Payment Conditions 

Low Grade Prostate Cancer
Until now Guardian paid a claim on diagnosis alone, without the usual requirement for specified treatment. Now they have removed the exclusion for observation and surveillance. This substantially increases the claim potential as the majority of untreated diagnoses undergo active surveillance or watchful waiting. The latest UK audit states that only 4% of diagnoses with a Gleason 6 or below actually undergo treatment, a statistic that highlights the value of a diagnosis only stance.

Skin Cancer
Definition changed to only pay a claim on tumours of a certain size. Smaller tumours will receive a reduced payment of lower of £50,000 or 10% of sum insured.

Other Changes to Existing Conditions 

Benign Brain Tumour
Guardian was the only insurer able to pay a claim for benign brain tumour on diagnosis alone. They have now elected to use a typical insurer wording which requires either surgical removal, radiotherapy, chemotherapy or permanent neurological deficit with persisting clinical symptoms. 

Crohn's Disease
Previously this condition was named ‘Serious Crohn's disease' but has been sensibly renamed to avoid confusion as the majority of ‘Serious Crohn's disease' wordings differentiate by requiring more than one intestinal resections. 

Dementia
Claims were previously triggered by a definite diagnosis with current or previous symptoms. This has been amended to the industry norm requiring permanent loss of the ability to remember, reason, perceive, understand, express and give effect to ideas, a change that greatly reduces the claim potential.

Open Heart Surgery/Structural Heart Surgery
Previously both structural heart surgery and open-heart surgery were listed as specific conditions. Effectively, these are different names for identical surgical interventions and sensibly they have been consolidated into the newly named condition.

Surgery Cover
Now that ulcerative colitis has been added as a named condition it has been removed from the list of conditions that will trigger a claim and has been replaced by total colectomy.

Total Permanent Disability
The claim definition, previously used the market-leading ‘own job' wording and this has now been downgraded to the standard ‘own occupation'.

 

 

Type 1 Diabetes

Formerly a 100% payment condition it has now been positioned as an additional payment condition with payments limited to the lower of £50,000 or 25% of the sum insured.

 
             

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

More news