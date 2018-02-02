World Cancer Day: Are insurers doing enough to help people with cancer?

Insurers offer more than just financial support to cancer sufferers on both a group and individual level. But are they doing enough?

This Sunday is World Cancer Day.

While cancer sufferers - and their families - live with cancer every day, it's a day earmarked to bring attention to the huge strain of the disease not only on individuals, but on society too.

The Office of National Statistics indicate 828 diagnoses of cancer a day and according to RedArc stats - based on over 9,000 patient records from the past five years - people with cancer generally require more care than those with other conditions.

For example, cancer patients require on average 234 days support, compared to 204 days for other conditions - that's 15% extra time dedicated to cancer sufferers - while 20% of cancer support cases last over 12 months in comparison to 16% for other conditions.

For this reason, RedArc suggests special strategies are required to put extra support in place, seeing as the effects of cancer are not just physical, but mental and emotional too - often these issues do not surface until after patients have been discharged.

Medically trained professionals help cancer sufferers through every part of their journey, offering counselling for things they might not want to disclose to loved ones, while other support can include nutritional advice, reiki, osteopathy, acupuncture, hydrotherapy and physiotherapy can also be provided by third parties.

COVER Magazine is pleased to see insurers - often on behalf of employers - teaming up with these professionals to cater for the needs of individuals diagnosed by cancer.

Employee benefits

PMI, group risk and employee assistance programmes (EAP) all help here, but aside from financial support from claims, it's clear a lot is being done to gain a deeper understanding of how cancer sufferers can be supported by a breadth of non-financial services available.

Not only can this allow individuals get the best and most timely care they need, it is within the interests of employers too.

According to GRiD, cancer (and other acute medical conditions) account for one in five long-term absences (19%), with cancer being the main cause of claims across all group risk products, which include employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness benefits.

The Health Insurance Group highlights various key areas where employers can help: case management, mental health, post-treatment, dependants and finances.

On top of financial benefit, group risk products can offer rehabilitation support, physio, occupational health and counselling services as well as sign-posting other warning signs during and after treatment.

Employers, meanwhile, can benefit from guidance from insurers on how to best offer support and comply with the Equality Act, while receiving training on how they and their staff can best manage employees who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The result is a quicker return where possible to work after treatment, which means reduced absenteeism, and a happier, more supported workforce at a time when they are most vulnerable.

Individual protection

Individual policies are becoming extra sensitive and more carefully designed too.

AIG Life's recently bolstered income protection policy put rehabilitation and various other benefits at the heart of the policy, while critical illness cover - according to CIExpert's Alan Lakey - offers all sorts of variation too.

Last year, Vitality's 'Cancer Relapse Benefit' upgrade to serious illness cover sought to increase the amount of claims paid to customers.

Income protection is also being orchestrated to appeal to those who work not only in full-time employment, but within the gig economy too.

These are just a few examples of insurers working behind the scenes to reach beyond the financial obligation of paying insurance claims, while advisers are also pushing to offer better access to people who may be vulnerable or with impaired lives.

Cancer might be one of the biggest burdens for us to cope with as a society, especially at a time when the NHS could certainly use a helping hand, however the insurance industry is here to help.

As long as there is a protection gap that cannot be ignored, the industry must continue to focus its energy on providing better support to cancer sufferers.

Every day - not just on World Cancer Day.